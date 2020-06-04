e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man held for killing minor daughter in Poonch

Man held for killing minor daughter in Poonch

On the orders of the district magistrate, the girl’s body was exhumed from the grave for conducting postmortem.

cities Updated: Jun 04, 2020 17:27 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
(Representative image)
         

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his 14-year-old daughter in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Kulsoom Begum.

Poonch senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ramesh Kumar Angral said, “The accused Riaz Ahmed Mir of Dhara Mandi village has confessed his crime. People living in the area suspect that he had killed his wife and a son too.”

“As per initial investigation, the accused suspected his daughter’s character and murdered her on May 29. Since then, he had been telling people that his daughter was missing. However, the police team suspected something fishy. During questioning, the man confessed his crime,” the SSP said.

“On the orders of the district magistrate, the girl’s body was exhumed from the grave for conducting postmortem after which it was handed over to her uncle, he said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered.

top news
Over 2,000 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members banned from entering India for 10 yrs
Over 2,000 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members banned from entering India for 10 yrs
Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice, says Kerala CM
Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice, says Kerala CM
‘Confidential’ legal issue has to be resolved for Vijay Mallya’s extradition, says UK
‘Confidential’ legal issue has to be resolved for Vijay Mallya’s extradition, says UK
Rajeev Topno, private secretary to PM Modi, gets World Bank assignment
Rajeev Topno, private secretary to PM Modi, gets World Bank assignment
Macron underlines India’s importance in ensuring access to Covid treatment
Macron underlines India’s importance in ensuring access to Covid treatment
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
LIVE| Need to set up make-shift hospitals as Covid-19 cases increase: Centre to SC
LIVE| Need to set up make-shift hospitals as Covid-19 cases increase: Centre to SC
Covid-19: UP CM Adityanath hands over his official plane to health dept
Covid-19: UP CM Adityanath hands over his official plane to health dept
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In