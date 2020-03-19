e-paper
Man held for selling snake

cities Updated: Mar 19, 2020 00:12 IST
A 38-year-old man, Bhagwan Patil, was arrested by crime branch unit 1 on Tuesday for attempting to sell a rare kind of snake near Ashok Cinema, Thane.

He was arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act and a case has been registered at Thane Nagar police station. The crime branch unit 1 laid a trap to arrest the accused after they received a tip-off.

In another incident on Tuesday, forest officers and police visited a residential complex at Chitalsar and arrested one Vaijinath Gaikwad for allegedly killing a rare cobra with a stick.

