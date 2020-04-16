e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man held for stealing cash from Navi Mumbai shops

Man held for stealing cash from Navi Mumbai shops

cities Updated: Apr 16, 2020 18:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 24-year-old history-sheeter was arrested for breaking into 12 medical stores and grocery shops in Navi Mumbai last week.

The accused, with his accomplice, stole Rs9 lakh even as the city remains under lockdown with stringent police checks on the road.

The accused, Mahendra Patil, and his accomplice rode to different shops on a two-wheeler on Saturday and Sunday night. They broke into a medical store in Kopar Khairane, a medical store and two grocery shops in Rabale and eight medical and grocery stores in Kharghar.

The accused stole Rs8.8 lakh from Kharghar alone.

“They only targeted shops which did not have a central locking system. We have on the lookout for his accomplice. We have recovered Rs81,000 from him and seized his two-wheeler,” said Suryakant Jagdale, senior inspector at Kopar Khairane police station.

Patil was released from Taloja jail in 2016 after he was arrested in a theft case.

top news
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Lockdown 2.0: Govt monitoring violation of guidelines, assaults on medicos
Lockdown 2.0: Govt monitoring violation of guidelines, assaults on medicos
‘Not safe’: Govt warns people against using Zoom video conference service
‘Not safe’: Govt warns people against using Zoom video conference service
Covid-19 update: Over 2,000 people infected in Mumbai, says BMC
Covid-19 update: Over 2,000 people infected in Mumbai, says BMC
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
TikTok now lets parents link their account with their kid’s
TikTok now lets parents link their account with their kid’s
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

cities