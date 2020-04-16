Man held for stealing cash from Navi Mumbai shops

cities

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 18:51 IST

A 24-year-old history-sheeter was arrested for breaking into 12 medical stores and grocery shops in Navi Mumbai last week.

The accused, with his accomplice, stole Rs9 lakh even as the city remains under lockdown with stringent police checks on the road.

The accused, Mahendra Patil, and his accomplice rode to different shops on a two-wheeler on Saturday and Sunday night. They broke into a medical store in Kopar Khairane, a medical store and two grocery shops in Rabale and eight medical and grocery stores in Kharghar.

The accused stole Rs8.8 lakh from Kharghar alone.

“They only targeted shops which did not have a central locking system. We have on the lookout for his accomplice. We have recovered Rs81,000 from him and seized his two-wheeler,” said Suryakant Jagdale, senior inspector at Kopar Khairane police station.

Patil was released from Taloja jail in 2016 after he was arrested in a theft case.