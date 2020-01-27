e-paper
Man held with 10 quintal cannabis in Haryana

cities Updated: Jan 27, 2020 22:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
The special task force (STF) of Haryana police on Saturday arrested a man with 10 quintal cannabis (ganja) from Jhajjar district.

The accused was identified as Surjeet alias Jeetu, a resident of Uklana and his two aides—driver Sube Singh and conductor Rambir Singh, both residents of Hisar, who managed to flee the spot. The truck used for smuggling the contraband was also seized.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Shamsher Singh said Surjeet was produced before a local court which has remanded him to 10 days police custody.

“During questioning, Surjeet confessed that he along with Sube Singh and Rambir Singh had gone to Odisha on January 15 in a truck to purchase cannabis. On January 23, he had loaded 50 boxes of cannabis and asked his aides to transport it to Haryana. He had boarded a plane for Delhi,” the DSP said.

On Saturday, Surjeet had asked Sube Singh to meet him on the outskirts of Jhajjar city. Acting on a tip-off we managed to arrest Surjeet with the contraband while his aides managed to flee the spot.

A case under sections of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused.

