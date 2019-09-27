Man injured after his bike hits pothole in Bhiwandi

cities

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 00:51 IST

A 50-year-old man suffered severe head injuries after he lost balance owing to a pothole and fell off his bike near Ambadi Naka on the Dugad phata stretch in Bhiwandi, on Wednesday.

According to Shashikant Jadhav’s statement to the police, he was returning home to Chinchghar around 8pm when his two-wheeler hit a pothole and he fell off his bike.

Roopchand Ahire, assistant police inspector from Ganeshpuri police station, said the accident took place owing to a pothole on the stretch. “Jadhav said he uses the road regularly and the locals helped him reach the hospital.”

Passers-by initially rushed him to a Navjeevan hospital, but he was later shifted to another hospital in Bhiwandi.

Vinay Patil, the doctor who treated him at Navjeevan hospital, said, “Jadhav has suffered severe head injuries and had to have 10 stitches. Since the CT scan was not normal, we had to shift him to another hospital for advanced treatment.”

Jadhav’s wife, Usha, said he had been complaining of potholes for a long time.

The Ganeshpuri police have recorded Jadhav’s statement and registered an accident case.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 00:51 IST