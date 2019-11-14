Man killed in blast at illegal slate quarry near Dharamshala

cities

A man was killed due to a dynamite explosion at an illegal slate quarry at Tapali near Khaniyara village in Dharamshala, police said Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as 69-year-old Kikar Singh, a resident of Khaniyara village, who was involved in manual rock cutting at the quarry.

Kangra senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vimukt Ranjan said that on Tuesday, Singh had planted an explosive to break a rock at the quarry that was allegedly being run illegally.

“Initially, the explosive did not go off. When Singh was trying to fix the dud, it suddenly went off killing him on the spot,” said Ranjan.

He said that the body of the deceased has been handed over to the family after conducting a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered at Dharamshala police station under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5 (making or possessing explosive under suspicious circumstances) of Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

Further investigation in the case is on, police said.

BAN ON MINING

In the 90s, the Supreme Court (SC) had banned mining in the area. Though some mining is legal, most of it is run illegally in pits controlled by locals.

Last year, a local commissioner appointed by the Himachal Pradesh high court in a petition relating to violation of environmental and other construction guidelines and illegal felling of trees within the area of municipal corporation, had exposed illegal mining being carried out in Khaniyara village and nearby areas.