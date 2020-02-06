e-paper
Man kills 56-year-old partner, dumps body in a suitcase, arrested

cities Updated: Feb 06, 2020 23:58 IST
A 28-year-old man was arrested on Thursday evening for allegedly strangulating a 56-year-old Kopri resident, packing the body in a suitcase and leaving it at Railway Ground in Dombivli. According to the police, the duo were in a same-sex relationship.

According to the police, the accused, a resident of Vishnu Nagar, murdered his partner, an assistant accountant on February 4. Vishnu Nagar police said the accused killed the victim as the latter was blackmailing him that he would expose their relationship to his wife.

The accused had married just six months ago.

Police on Thursday morning got a call about a purple bag lying unattended since the past two days. On opening the bag, cops found the body.

With the help of CCTV footage and call records, the police arrested the accused on the same day.

Thane Police’s anti-extortion cell (AEC) has taken over the case.

R Kothmire, senior inspector, AEC, said, “The men were in a relationship for the past one year. Six months ago the accused got married. However, the victim, who wanted the affair to continue, started blackmailing him. Tired of the blackmailing, the accused killed the victim on February 4 .”

