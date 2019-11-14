e-paper
Man kills wife with axe in Himachal Pradesh

cities Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

A 48-year-old man brutally murdered his wife with an axe in Harnota panchayat of Jawali sub-division in Kangra district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased woman has been identified as 45-year-old Snehlata, who worked as an anganwadi helper in Kangra district.

The family members of Snehlata alleged that accused Ranjeet Singh hit his wife with an axe under the influence of alcohol while she was asleep. After killing his wife, the accused tried to implicate his elder brother for the murder of his own wife.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Jawali, Onkar Singh Rana, who reached on the spot, said that forensic experts were called from Regional Forensic Science Laboratory of Dharamshala, who gathered vital evidences in the case.

Rana said that the daughter of the deceased has alleged that her father, who is an alcohol addict, would often fight with her mother and beat her when he would come home drunk.

“A few days ago, Ranjeet allegedly hit his wife with a sickle,” said Rana, based on the statement of the family. Initially Ranjeet and his brother Malkiyat Singh were detained.

After preliminary investigation police found no evidence for involvement of Malkiyat Singh in the case.

A case of murder has been registered against Ranjeet Singh and he has been arrested. The body has been handed over to family after conducting postmortem examination. Further investigation is on.

