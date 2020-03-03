e-paper
Home / Cities / Man loses sight after friend punches him for not lending him ₹500

Man loses sight after friend punches him for not lending him ₹500

cities Updated: Mar 03, 2020 20:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 38-year-old man claimed that he lost vision in the right eye after his friend and a fellow worker allegedly punched him in the face and hit him with an iron rod for not lending him ₹500.

The victim Raj Kumar, of Firozabad, was rushed to ESIC hospital, and then to AIIMS Delhi for medical treatment, police said.

Kumar, in his complaint to police, said he works as a security guard at a private firm in Ecotech II and lives in Malakpur village in Greater Noida. The suspect Mithan Lal, who hails from Haryana, also works at the same company and lives in the neighbourhood.

“On February 19, 2020, he called me to his room and asked me to loan him some money. I had no money with me and hence I couldn’t help him. He became angry and hit me with an iron rod and punched me in the face,” he said.

Kumar’s sister Sangeeta said her brother collapsed on being punched. “Locals heard the noise and rushed to the spot. He was admitted to a government hospital in Noida. He lost sight in his right eye after the attack. We got an MRI done and found that Kumar had sustained serious injuries,” she said. Sangeeta said that the suspect wanted ₹500 as a loan. The family filed a complaint in Surajpur police station on Sunday.

The victim was later referred to AIIMS, Delhi, for better medical attention. “He underwent treatment for a few days in Delhi and returned home on Sunday,” she said.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida central, said a case has been registered against the suspect under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC. “We have launched a search for the suspect who is currently on the run,” the DCP said.

