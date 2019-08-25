Man murdered in Pune over a minor scuffle

pune

An ‘innocent’ joke between a mother and a daughter, about a woman from their neighbourhood in Janata Vasahat, left the husband dead on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Dattawadi police, the deceased was a painter by profession and on Sunday he had gone to pick up his wife from work. When he came back to Janata Vasahat, along with his wife and daughter, the mother-daughter duo shared a joke between themselves about a woman who stays in the neighbourhood. The woman got irate and called her friend Ganpat Zagade (32) for help.

The 35-year-old husband has been identified as Nagnath Rajaram Kadam.

According to the police, Zagade came to the spot and started arguing with Kadam and his wife. Kadam, then informed Zagade that he will approach the police regarding the incident. Kadam and his wife left the spot on a motorbike.

However, he was accosted by Zagade who hit him with an iron pipe on the head at least four times. Kadam fell and his wife sustained minor injuries during the scuffle. Residents of the area rushed Kadam to the Sassoon General Hospital, but he was proclaimed dead on arrival.

No arrest was made in the case until late in the evening. The accused has a food cart and the police have launched a manhunt to nab him.

Senior police inspector Devidas Gheware of Dattawadi police station, said, “A case related to murder has been lodged and investigation is on to nab the accused.”

