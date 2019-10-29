Man on run after killing 19-year-old youth held after shoot-out

cities

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old man who had fled after allegedly murdering a 19-year-old man in Vijay Nagar on Monday night. He was also wanted in an attempt to murder case reported two months ago, police said.

The suspect was identified as Mohammad Waseem, a resident of Chandmari Colony in Vijay Nagar. He was allegedly involved in the murder of a 19-year-old man, Bittu, late night on Monday. The police said Waseem was also wanted in an attempt to murder case — he had allegedly shot and injured local resident Monu two months ago.

“The man was intercepted during a checking drive but he fled on his motorcycle. During a chase, his motorcycle slipped and he fell. He then opened fire at the police team. In the retaliatory fire, he sustained a bullet injury to his leg and was arrested. He was also taken to the hospital for treatment. He has accepted his involvement in the murder of Bittu, whom he shot dead on Monday night in the colony,” Dharmendra Chauhan, circle officer (city 1), said.

The police sources said Waseem had allegedly shot dead Bittu as the two were allegedly involved with the same woman. The police said after the attempt to murder case two months ago, Waseem had fled to Delhi but often came to Vijay Nagar to meet the woman.

“He was wanted in connection with the attempt to murder case and a reward of ₹25,000 was also announced by the senior superintendent of police for his arrest. He has a history of about 10 cases against him at the Vijay Nagar police station. The previous attempt to murder case was also lodged against him at the Vijay Nagar police station,” the circle officer said.

The police, following the crackdown on Tuesday, also recovered a countrymade weapon and a motorcycle from the possession of the suspect.

