Man opens fire outside Hans Raj’s office in Delhi

cities

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 21:12 IST

New Delhi:

A 51-year-old wrestling coach from a Delhi University college was arrested for fired two rounds at the office of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Member of Parliament(MP) Hans Raj Hans on Monday evening.

Police said the man was identified as Rameshwar Pehalwan, a resident of Bawana in outer Delhi. The incident took place at Rohini Sector 7 around 5.45 pm when the Lok Sabha MP from northwest Delhi was not in his office. Police said the office in outer Delhi’s Rohini was locked at the time of the incident.

Police said quoting eyewitnesses the armed man was drunk and had gone to MP’s office in an Alto car.

“When the man fired the shots, the office was locked and the lights were switched off. There was no staff inside the office. Of the three bullets hit the glass door of the office, where the MP takes public meetings,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

Locals who heard the gunshots called the police control room. A police team reached the spot and collected footage from CCTV cameras installed near the MP’s office.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) SD Mishra said a police team analysed CCTV footage and identified the gunman. “He was arrested. He is a wrestling coach at Swami Shraddhanand college. The vehicle and weapon he used for firing has been recovered. The weapon is a .32 bore licensed pistol,” the DCP said.

Mishra said the incident is fallout of some personal grudge and they are ascertaining the reasons.

A video of the incident shot by one of the witnesses, widely shared on social media, shows the man wearing a saffron kurta. Police said they were verifying his affiliation with any party.

An analysis of all shooting incidents by Hindustan Times in the first 10 months of the year, reported last week, shows that at least 1,000 bullets were fired in 310 cases of shooting across the city, in which 102 persons died and 164 persons were injured.