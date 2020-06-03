Man posing as army officer arrested in Mohali

cities

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 21:28 IST

Police on Wednesday arrested a man for posing as an officer of the Indian Army by using a fake army identity card.

The accused, Deepak, 32, is a resident of Jalalabad, Punjab, and works at an electronics shop here.

Police said Deepak was stopped for checking at a naka laid near Franco Hotel, Phase 1, following a tip-off. On checking his vehicle, cops recovered fake army identity card.

He was booked under Section 474 (having possession of document described in Sections 466 or 467, knowing it to be forged and intending to use it as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code at the Phase 1 police station. The accused was later released on bail.