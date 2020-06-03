e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man posing as army officer arrested in Mohali

Man posing as army officer arrested in Mohali

Police recovered a fake army identity card from his vehicle during a search at a check post

cities Updated: Jun 03, 2020 21:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Police on Wednesday arrested a man for posing as an officer of the Indian Army by using a fake army identity card.

The accused, Deepak, 32, is a resident of Jalalabad, Punjab, and works at an electronics shop here.

Police said Deepak was stopped for checking at a naka laid near Franco Hotel, Phase 1, following a tip-off. On checking his vehicle, cops recovered fake army identity card.

He was booked under Section 474 (having possession of document described in Sections 466 or 467, knowing it to be forged and intending to use it as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code at the Phase 1 police station. The accused was later released on bail.

top news
Asymptomatic travellers entering Delhi undergo home quarantine for a week
Asymptomatic travellers entering Delhi undergo home quarantine for a week
Anti-malaria drug HCQ’s coronavirus trials to resume, says WHO
Anti-malaria drug HCQ’s coronavirus trials to resume, says WHO
US to suspend passenger flights by four Chinese airlines starting June 16
US to suspend passenger flights by four Chinese airlines starting June 16
Cyclone Nisarga disrupts power supply, damages houses; 2 dead
Cyclone Nisarga disrupts power supply, damages houses; 2 dead
Abducted Indian engineers were freed in exchange for Taliban members: UN report
Abducted Indian engineers were freed in exchange for Taliban members: UN report
First 100 ventilators donated to India to be shipped next week: Donald Trump
First 100 ventilators donated to India to be shipped next week: Donald Trump
Lt Gen-level talks between India, China on June 6 a significant step: Top expert
Lt Gen-level talks between India, China on June 6 a significant step: Top expert
Amid cyclone, plane skids off runway in Mumbai: Watch startling video
Amid cyclone, plane skids off runway in Mumbai: Watch startling video
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In