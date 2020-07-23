e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man posing as cop snatches Ludhiana youth’s gold chain, wallet

Man posing as cop snatches Ludhiana youth’s gold chain, wallet

Had intercepted the 20-year-old BCA student, claiming he was a suspect in a snatching case and needed to go to the police station with him.

cities Updated: Jul 23, 2020 22:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

An unidentified man posing as a cop allegedly snatched a youth’s wallet and gold chain after pretending to take him to a police station for a probe in Ludhiana on Thursday.

The victim, Akash Kumar of New Shimla Colony, is a BCA student.

He told the police that he along with Neeraj Kumar, a worker at his family’s factory, was going to the State Bank of India, Shivpuri.

When they reached near Kakowal road, a motorcycle-borne man, wearing khaki trousers and brown shoes, intercepted them.

The man introduced himself as a cop posted with the CIA staff. “He said he was investigating a snatching case and that I was a suspect in it. He told Kumar to bring my father to the CIA police station and told me to accompany him on his motorcycle after slapping me,” Akash said.

But the conman drove him to Basti Jodhewal Chowk, where he snatched his gold chain and wallet, before fleeing.

The victim managed to jot down the vehicle’s registration number and informed the police.

ASI Roop Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.

Police have asked the Regional Transport Office to provide details of the owner of the vehicle. “We will arrest the accused soon,” the ASI said.

top news
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
Israeli scientists coming to India with 4 potential Covid breakthrough tech
Israeli scientists coming to India with 4 potential Covid breakthrough tech
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Man who allegedly tried to steal garlic tied to vehicle and thrashed in MP
Man who allegedly tried to steal garlic tied to vehicle and thrashed in MP
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to call assembly session soon, claims majority
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to call assembly session soon, claims majority
37-year old Tamil Nadu man live streams suicide on Facebook: Police
37-year old Tamil Nadu man live streams suicide on Facebook: Police
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In