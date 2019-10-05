Man reaches police stn after taking poison, dies

cities

Agra: A 50-year-old man intending to lodge a complaint reached ‘Samadhan Diwas’ organised at Raya police station in Mathura after consuming poison and died during treatment on Saturday. He was perturbed after his neighbour threatened to implicate him in a fake case. The neighbour has been now arrested.

“Sundar Singh, 50, a resident of Nangal village under Raya police station, is said to have entered into a brawl with his relative Harvdev Singh and wife Chandrawati living next door. Hardev had complained to Sundar Singh that he had not reached the jail to meet him (Hardev) after his arrest last year in a dowry case,” said SSP Mathura Shalabh Mathur.

The victim Sundar Singh was apprehensive that he would be framed in a false case as threatened by Hardev Singh and his wife Chandrwati on Friday and decided to complain during ‘Samadhan Diwas’ at Raya police station on Saturday but consumed poison on the way.

Additional SP (crime) Mathura, Radhey Shyam was at the Raya police station hearing the complaints and it was at this time that the condition of Sundar Singh deteriorated. The cops took him to hospital but he died during treatment.

“We have registered a case against Hardev Singh and his wife Chandrawati for threatening Sundar Singh. Hardev Singh has been arrested and is being interrogated,” said the SSP.

“This was the first time that Sundar Singh had reached out to the police for lodging a complaint against the accused. No complaint was lodged by him in the past,” he said.

It may be recalled that a couple had earlier immolated themselves at Sureer, another police station of Mathura, in September after accusing the cops of inaction against people of their village with whom they had a dispute. Both were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where they both died within a week. Many policemen of Sureer police station faced action in the matter.

