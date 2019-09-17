Man refuses to lend motorcycle, four attempt murder as revenge

pune

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:28 IST

Four people have been arrested on Monday for attempting to murder a 36-year-old man, who refused to hand over the keys of his motorcycle to one of the assailants.

The four acussed have been identified as Akshay alias Akash Anil Jadhav, 23; Swapnil Anil Jadhav, 25; Anil Govind Jadhav, 48, all residents of Sanathnagar, Thergaon and Mayur Ashok Pavle, 21, resident of Pawar colony, Thergaon.

The complaint was lodged by the victim, Sachin Prakash Ruptakke, 36, a resident of Shrikrushna colony, Thergaon, on Monday.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on Sunday, when Ruptakke was sitting with his friends near a godown in Thergaon.

Pavale approached the complainant for the keys to Ruptakke’s two-wheeler. He allegedly did this on behalf of Akash Jadhav. However, as the complainant refused to hand over the keys, the four broke into his house at 11pm and attacked him.

The victim sustained severe head injuries as a result of the attack. Ruptakke is currently undergoing treatment for the same.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Wakad police station.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 21:28 IST