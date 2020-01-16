Man robs 27-year-old cab driver of his car

cities

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 22:02 IST

Gurugram: A man allegedly robbed a 27-year-old cab driver of his car after asking him for a lift near Sheetla Mata Mandir in Sector 5 on Tuesday. The police said that the suspect met the cab driver near the Delhi airport and told him that he needed to go to MG Road for an emergency.

According to the police, Chandan Kumar, the victim, is a resident of Dwarka in Delhi. The incident took place on Tuesday around 2am. The police said that the suspect stopped Chandan near the airport and told him that he had to go to MG road immediately.

Vicky Kumar, a relative of the victim, said, “The man said that he did not have the time to book a cab to go to MG Road. To help him, Chandan agreed to take him to MG Road. When they reached there, the man got out and began smoking. Chandan then asked for some money, but the man said that he got confused and now needed to go to Sheetla Mata Mandir.”

Vicky further said that when they were about to reach the temple, the victim stopped his car on roadside to answer nature’s call. “While getting out of the car, Chandan took his phone and car keys along with him. But the man asked him to leave the car on as he wanted to recharge the battery of his phone. Chandan left the keys and went away to relieve himself. Suddenly, the man got into the driver’s seat and fled with his car,” he added.

Vicky said that the victim then approached the police. However, they allegedly did not lodge a complaint initially. “The police kept him in the police station and did not file case,” he said.

Samsudeen, station house officer, Sector 5 police station, denied the allegations and said, “The victim did not know the exact location of where the incident took place. Our officials went out to search for the car right after he approached us.”

A case was registered against the suspect under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station on Thursday night.