Man’s body found in Thane creek

cities

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 23:28 IST

A decomposed body of a 30-year-old unidentified man was found in Thane creek on Saturday. The body was sent for post-mortem to Thane civil hospital and reports stated the cause of death was drowning. An accidental death report has been registered.

On Saturday morning around 7.30am, locals spotted a body floating in the creek near the Ghodbunder road stretch. They then informed the police. With the help of a special team and fire brigade, the body was recovered. “There were no marks or external injuries. The condition of the body showed that it had been in the creek for two days,” said Kishore Khairnar, senior police inspector, Kasarvadavli police station.

Thane creek flows through Bhiwandi as well as Vasai. Police suspect the body had drifted from these areas and sent alerts there .

They also alerted the Thane rural police to check if any complaint regarding a missing person matching the victim’s description has been reported.