Man’s decapitated body found in Dharamshala

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 22:51 IST

Police on Monday recovered a decapitated body of a 30-year-old man in Dharamshala town.

The deceased was identified as Jasvinder Singh, a resident of Sudher village, who worked as a taxi driver.

His decapitated head was found on the Chilgari road while the body was found a kilometer away near the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) workshop.

Police have arrested his friend Rajeev Thapa, also a taxi driver, in connection with the case.

During the interrogation, Thapa told police that Singh and he had gone on a night out to Chilgari forest where they consumed liquor. While returning home in the wee hours on Monday, a tipper hit his car at Chilgari road decapitating Singh’s head, who was sitting on passenger seat, Thapa said, adding that he got frightened and dumped the body near HRTC workshop.

Kangra superintendent of police (SP) Vimukt Ranjan said a case under Section 304A (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code has been registered. “We are investigating the case from all angles,” he added.

Meanwhile, Singh’s family members alleged that their kin was murdered and killers had planted his body to pass it off as an accident.

Singh’s mother Reshma Devi said a youth came to her house at 5:00am on Monday and informed that Singh had met with an accident and was untraceable.

“It was not an accident. My son was murdered by his friends,” she alleged, demanding arrest of all persons who were with Singh the previous night.

Police have also recovered Singh’s taxi which was parked near his house. A forensic team visited the crime spots to gather vital evidences. The taxi in which they were during the incident has also been seized. The body has been sent for postmortem.