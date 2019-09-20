Man shoots self dead after killing nurse

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 18:29 IST

A 26-year-old man killed himself after allegedly shooting dead a 23-year-old nurse of private hospital at her rented room in a crowded Hasanganj locality here on Friday morning.

Police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination after informing family members of both the deceased and further probe is on in the matter.

A senior police official privy to the investigation said the two deceased were identified as Vandana Chowdhary and her male friend Madan Lal, both residents of Basti. He said Vandana worked as nurse in a private hospital while Madan worked in a Mumbai-based private firm. Both knew each other for past two years and Madan recently visited Lucknow to meet Vandana.

He said the preliminary probe hinted that the incident is the fallout of a one-sided love affair and Madan was mounting pressure on her to marry him.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithani, who visited the spot, said the took place at the rented room of the nurse at Tatheri Bazaar locality. He said the nurse along with her younger sister stayed at one of the portions at the building owned by one Kamarudeen for the past few months.

Around eight tenants stay on rent in the same building, he added.

He said Madan visited the nurse’s room when her sister, who is pursuing BSc from a city college, had gone to attend the classes and had confrontation with her over some issue. He said the initial probe suggested that Madan has strained relations with the nurse from past few weeks and has come prepared with a country made firearm to commit the crime.

The SSP said the landlord, Kamarudeen, and one of other tenants, Farrukhh, told the police that they went rushing to the nurse’s room after listening to the fire sound and found her and her male friend lying dead with blood spilled all over in the room.

He said Kamarudeen and Farrukh have confirmed that they had seen Madan having conversation with the nurse and heard him stating that he wanted to talk over some important issue. He said the landlord and the tenant have not seen anybody else going or coming outside of the room.

He said the initial probe and the circumstances suggested that Madan committed suicide after killing the nurse. He said the police are further scanning their mobile call details and recording statements of other tenants living in the same building to confirm the facts before reaching the conclusion.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 18:29 IST