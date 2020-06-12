e-paper
Man shot dead, pedestrian hurt in Rohtak

The pedestrian has been admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, with critical injuries.

cities Updated: Jun 12, 2020 00:59 IST
A 34-year-old man was killed and a pedestrian injured after five car-borne miscreants opened fire in Rohtak’s Sunaria village on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Devender alias Fula, 34. He died on the spot.

The pedestrian, identified as Ankit, has been admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, with critical injuries.

Sub-inspector Jaideep Singh of Shivaji colony policy station said the incident took place on Thursday when Devender was going somewhere on his motorcycle. “One of the car-borne assailants signalled Devender to stop his motorcycle. When he stopped, the assailants shot at him. The pedestrian, who was caught in melee, also got injured. The assailants fled the spot after committing the crime,” he said, adding that a case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered against Rajiv alias Raju, Ramu and three unknown assailants.

