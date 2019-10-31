e-paper
Man snatches mobile phone from passer-by in Panvel

  Updated: Oct 31, 2019 00:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Panvel city police registered a case after two unidentified people snatched a mobile phone from a 24-year-old man on Tuesday. According to the police, Raju Patil, an employee with a private company, was walking on a road, talking on his mobile phone. Two unidentified people came from behind and snatched his phone and ran away. “We have booked them under section 392 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said a police officer from Panvel city police station. 

 

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 00:49 IST

