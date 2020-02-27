e-paper
Man stabbed to death at wedding function in Karnal village

cities Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified persons at Goli village of Assandh division in Karnal district.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar alias Kala, resident of the same village.

As per the complaint filed by Sunil Kumar, brother of the deceased, the incident took place on late Wednesday night when one Sachin Kumar along with his uncle attacked Anil with a knife over an altercation. Anil sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to the civil hospital, Assandh, where he was declared brought dead. The accused managed to flee the spot, police complaint said.

When contacted, Assandh DSP Dalbir Singh said that on the complaint of the brother of the deceased an FIR under Section 302 of the IPC was registered against Sachin and his uncle. He said that the body has been handed over to the family members after postmortem.

