Man stabbed to death in Rohtak

Man stabbed to death in Rohtak

His cousin sustained injuries in the attack.

cities Updated: Jun 05, 2020 21:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
A man was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of five people near Gohana bus-stand in Rohtak on Thursday night while his cousin sustained injuries in the attack, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ramandeep and his cousin as Robin, who is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital.

In his complaint, Robin said he had received a call from his friend that the accused Vishal, his brother Sumit and three others had attacked Ramandeep. “ When I went there and tried to intervene, they stabbed me near the chest. After we raised an an alarm, the attackers fled the spot. The locals rushed us to the civil hospital where doctors declared my brother dead on arrival,” he said.

Inspector Roshan Lal said Sumit, Vishal and three unknown persons have been booked under Sections 148,149, 323, 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The victim’s body was handed over to his family after an autopsy. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused,” he added.

