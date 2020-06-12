Man stabs mother-in-law to death in Virar

cities

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 22:05 IST

Virar police arrested Rakesh Kadrekar, 45, for killing his mother-in-law. Rakesh suspected that his wife had an extra-marital affair, said inspector Suresh Warade.

Kadrekar works as a security guard in Mumbai. The couple would fight daily on the issue said police.

On Friday, the victim Malini Salwe, 65, visited them to sort out their issues. This led to a fight between the couple. In a fit of rage, Kadrekar grabbed a knife to attack his wife when Salwe intervened. He then stabbed her in the stomach several times, said Warade. Their two children were also present at the crime scene.

A panicked Rakesh rushed Malini to a private hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, said Warade. “We arrested Rakesh for murder on Friday evening and will produce him before the Vasai court on Saturday. We have sent the body for post-mortem and its report is awaited.”