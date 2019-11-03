Man steals X-ray plates worth Rs 90K from Sassoon hospital, arrested

cities

Pune police arrested a man on Saturday for stealing three X-ray plates worth Rs 90,000.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Ali Ismail Shaikh (59), a resident of Wadgaon Maval. The plates were allegedly stolen from NM Wadia X-ray department, Sassoon hospital.

The complaint was filed at Koregaon Park police station by Uddhav Jadhav (49), the billing manager at the X-ray department. According to the police, the accused entered the department through an open door and stole the plates.

A case has been registered under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Shaikh at Koregaon Park police station.