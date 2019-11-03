e-paper
Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

Man steals X-ray plates worth Rs 90K from Sassoon hospital, arrested

cities Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Pune police arrested a man on Saturday for stealing three X-ray plates worth Rs 90,000.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Ali Ismail Shaikh (59), a resident of Wadgaon Maval. The plates were allegedly stolen from NM Wadia X-ray department, Sassoon hospital.

The complaint was filed at Koregaon Park police station by Uddhav Jadhav (49), the billing manager at the X-ray department. According to the police, the accused entered the department through an open door and stole the plates.

A case has been registered under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Shaikh at Koregaon Park police station.

Priyanka Gandhi’s phone hacked in WhatsApp snooping: Congress
On deadlock with Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis gives an assurance
32 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
Rohit set to break Dhoni’s massive record in 1st T20I against Bangladesh
NRC a base document for future, vital for peaceful co-existence, says CJI
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
‘Best time to be in India’: PM Modi’s message to investors in Bangkok
