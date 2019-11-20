e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

Man stripped naked, beaten up for refusing to pay ‘extortion’ money

cities Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Five men were arrested by Pune police for assaulting and parading a man naked for not giving in to extortion bids made by one of them.

The five were identified as Sehar Gulam Gaus Shaikh, 36; Matin alias Naushad Khan, 24; Rahil Israr Shaikh, 25; Ubaid ali Shaikh, 24; and Siddiki Idris Shaikh, 28, all residents of Bhawani peth. The police are also on a lookout for three others in the case.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by Raj Bhogappa Shinge, 31, a resident of Yewalewadi, who runs a garage in Kondhwa. Shinge is friends with one of the accused Sehar Shaikh, who would bring high-end cars for repairs to the complainant’s garage and take a commission, police said.

According to the police, Shaikh kept asking for commission for the high-end cars which he referred to Shinge’s garage.

On the intervening night of November 16 and 17, the accused met Shinge in Mohammadwadi and allegedly demanded commission money of ₹4,50,000. When the complainant refused to pay, he was stripped naked and his gold chain worth ₹17,000 was stolen. He was then allegedly shoved in a Range Rover car and taken to Kharadi and beaten up with belt and wooden rods.

A case under Sections 395 (dacoity), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 364(a) (kidnapping for ransom etc.,), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal code was registered at Kondhwa police station against four.

top news
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
Mercedes with a soul: Daimler unveils Experimental Safety Vehicle in India
Mercedes with a soul: Daimler unveils Experimental Safety Vehicle in India
Team selection: Rohit’s workload to be discussed; changes expected
Team selection: Rohit’s workload to be discussed; changes expected
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
trending topics
HTLS 2019UPSC Result 2019Sabyasachi MukherjeeXiaomi Mi Band 3iPM ModiAnkhiyon Se Goli MareBSNL

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities