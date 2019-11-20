Man stripped naked, beaten up for refusing to pay ‘extortion’ money

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:11 IST

PUNE: Five men were arrested by Pune police for assaulting and parading a man naked for not giving in to extortion bids made by one of them.

The five were identified as Sehar Gulam Gaus Shaikh, 36; Matin alias Naushad Khan, 24; Rahil Israr Shaikh, 25; Ubaid ali Shaikh, 24; and Siddiki Idris Shaikh, 28, all residents of Bhawani peth. The police are also on a lookout for three others in the case.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by Raj Bhogappa Shinge, 31, a resident of Yewalewadi, who runs a garage in Kondhwa. Shinge is friends with one of the accused Sehar Shaikh, who would bring high-end cars for repairs to the complainant’s garage and take a commission, police said.

According to the police, Shaikh kept asking for commission for the high-end cars which he referred to Shinge’s garage.

On the intervening night of November 16 and 17, the accused met Shinge in Mohammadwadi and allegedly demanded commission money of ₹4,50,000. When the complainant refused to pay, he was stripped naked and his gold chain worth ₹17,000 was stolen. He was then allegedly shoved in a Range Rover car and taken to Kharadi and beaten up with belt and wooden rods.

A case under Sections 395 (dacoity), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 364(a) (kidnapping for ransom etc.,), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal code was registered at Kondhwa police station against four.