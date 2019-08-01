Man who duped people by assuring ‘buried gold’ nabbed

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:18 IST

An incident in Lucknow has revived memories of the gold rush in Unnao after a seer’s dream in October 2013.

A fraudster, who duped people by guaranteeing a ‘gold jackpot’ underneath their houses, was arrested by the city police on Thursday.

Badruddin, a sorcerer, was nabbed in Ganne ka Purwa village under Gudamba police station limits when he was trying the trick on some people, claiming to be blessed with ‘supernatural powers’.

A resident of Sitapur’s Mohammadabad village, Badruddin had duped one Suraj Kumar in the village assuring him that gold was buried under his house, said Ritendra Pratap, inspector of Gudamba police station.

Kumar had been searching for the sorcerer after being cheated. In the mean time, Badruddin was found applying the same trick on other people in the village.

Kumar, along with other villagers, brought him to the police station and the accused was arrested after registering an FIR of fraud and criminal breach of trust, said the inspector.

Suraj Kumar told police that the sorcerer met him around one year back and assured that a large quantity of gold was buried under his house and he could dig it out after some ‘tantrik rituals’.

However, Kumar fell into Badruddin’s trap and paid him around ₹1.5 lakh in 10 installments to perform the rituals. The accused disappeared when Kumar started questioning his ‘supernatural powers,’ said Pratap.

In October 2013, a seer Shobhan Sarkar had claimed that over 1,000 tonnes of gold was buried under the ruins of an old fort of a 19th-century king, Ram Baksh Singh in Sangrampur (Daundia Khera) village in Unnao.

Sarkar said he dreamt about it and wrote to the President of India, the union ministry of mines and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to consider excavation at the site.

The ASI carried out excavation at the site for around 11 days and later announced that there was no buried gold at the location.

