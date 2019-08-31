Man who set wife on fire gets life sentence

cities

A Vasai sessions court on Wednesday sentenced a 33-year-old man to life imprisonment for allegedly killing his wife by setting her on fire in 2014. Sessions judge AU Kadam also slapped a fine of ₹1,000 on the accused.

The accused, Sandeep Yadav, will have to undergo an additional month of imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine. Yadav is a resident of Chandansar Road in Vasai and works as a driver.

According to the prosecution, Yadav and his wife, Suman, who was 24 at the time of the incident, used to get into frequent fights over the former’s alleged affair. On May 18, 2014, the two got into an argument and Yadav, in a fit of rage, poured diesel over Suman and set her on fire, said prosecutor Kadambini Khandagale.

Suman then ran out of the house and sat outside a school in the vicinity. The neighbours then informed the couple’s son, Manoj, who was 20 years old at the time. Manoj rushed her to the hospital, where she died of 100 percent burns. Virar police arrested Yadav the same day under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. During the trial, seven witnesses were examined.

