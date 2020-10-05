e-paper
Home / Cities / Man with history of violent crime found bludgeoned to death in Pune

Man with history of violent crime found bludgeoned to death in Pune

cities Updated: Oct 05, 2020 20:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: A man with a violent criminal record was found lying in an open ground in Kharadi with his head bashed in with a cement block, on Monday morning.

The man has been identified as Shailesh Ghadage (34), a resident of Chaudhary vasti in the Shantinagar area of Kharadi, according to police.

The ground where he was found is located near a small restaurant in the area. The police are checking for CCTV footage of the area.

A family member was called to identify his body, after which, it was sent for post-mortem at a local hospital.

The police are looking for at least two suspects in the case, whose identity is being withheld for the moment. The suspects and the deceased have been at loggerheads since 2016, after a fight they had gotten into had turned violent, police said.

The suspected assailants had also been in a fight with the deceased three months ago over the same issue. This information was provided to the police by the deceased man’s brother Nilesh Ghadage (26), who is the complainant in the case.

The victim was hit with a cement block and wooden rod and has a history of criminal cases against him, including murder and attempted murder.

A case under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Chandan nagar police station against the two suspects.

