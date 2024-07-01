Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.69 °C, check weather forecast for July 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 2, 2024 34.53 °C Light rain July 3, 2024 35.67 °C Overcast clouds July 4, 2024 34.37 °C Light rain July 5, 2024 30.21 °C Light rain July 6, 2024 30.56 °C Light rain July 7, 2024 30.25 °C Light rain July 8, 2024 28.02 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.04 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.91 °C Light rain Chennai 29.02 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 25.84 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.33 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 28.3 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.26 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Manali today, on July 1, 2024, is 29.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.69 °C and 31.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:46 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.02 °C and 34.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Manali the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 43.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.