Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.01 °C, check weather forecast for July 14, 2024
Jul 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Manali on July 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Manali today, on July 14, 2024, is 32.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.01 °C and 32.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 15, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.15 °C and 29.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.01 °C and 32.86 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Manali the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 48.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 14, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 15, 2024
|28.66 °C
|Light rain
|July 16, 2024
|33.28 °C
|Light rain
|July 17, 2024
|33.97 °C
|Broken clouds
|July 18, 2024
|34.73 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 19, 2024
|28.64 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 20, 2024
|29.82 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 21, 2024
|34.31 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.41 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|32.17 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.2 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|21.92 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|24.0 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.22 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|37.09 °C
|Light rain
