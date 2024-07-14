Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.01 °C, check weather forecast for July 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 15, 2024 28.66 °C Light rain July 16, 2024 33.28 °C Light rain July 17, 2024 33.97 °C Broken clouds July 18, 2024 34.73 °C Overcast clouds July 19, 2024 28.64 °C Overcast clouds July 20, 2024 29.82 °C Overcast clouds July 21, 2024 34.31 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.41 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 32.17 °C Light rain Chennai 31.2 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.92 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.0 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.22 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 37.09 °C Light rain

The temperature in Manali today, on July 14, 2024, is 32.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.01 °C and 32.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 15, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.15 °C and 29.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.With temperatures ranging between 27.01 °C and 32.86 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Manali the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 48.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

