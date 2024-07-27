Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.39 °C, check weather forecast for July 27, 2024
Jul 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Manali on July 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Manali today, on July 27, 2024, is 34.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.39 °C and 36.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.64 °C and 36.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.39 °C and 36.61 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Manali today stands at 64.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 27, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 28, 2024
|34.08 °C
|Light rain
|July 29, 2024
|34.31 °C
|Light rain
|July 30, 2024
|32.92 °C
|Light rain
|July 31, 2024
|33.55 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 1, 2024
|34.48 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 2, 2024
|34.4 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 3, 2024
|34.01 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.56 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|34.56 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.13 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|26.68 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.76 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|39.29 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
