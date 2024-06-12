Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.06 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 13, 2024 32.45 °C Overcast clouds June 14, 2024 34.25 °C Overcast clouds June 15, 2024 34.7 °C Moderate rain June 16, 2024 27.63 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 28.71 °C Light rain June 18, 2024 34.03 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 33.25 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.6 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.55 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.45 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.75 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.09 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.34 °C Sky is clear Delhi 43.4 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Manali today, on June 12, 2024, is 33.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.06 °C and 34.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.04 °C and 32.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.With temperatures ranging between 29.06 °C and 34.69 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Manali today stands at 144.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.