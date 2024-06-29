Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.09 °C, check weather forecast for June 29, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Manali on June 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Manali today, on June 29, 2024, is 33.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.09 °C and 35.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:45 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.59 °C and 34.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.09 °C and 35.22 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Manali today stands at 80.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 29, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.59 °C and 34.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.09 °C and 35.22 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Manali today stands at 80.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 30, 2024
|33.95 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 1, 2024
|28.43 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 2, 2024
|35.11 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 3, 2024
|35.65 °C
|Light rain
|July 4, 2024
|34.0 °C
|Light rain
|July 5, 2024
|29.78 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 6, 2024
|29.1 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on June 29, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|33.8 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.8 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|27.52 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|38.07 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy