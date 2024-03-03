 Mandaikadu temple festival in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari begins with 'Kodiyettu' - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mandaikadu temple festival in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari begins with 'Kodiyettu'

Mandaikadu temple festival in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari begins with 'Kodiyettu'

PTI |
Mar 03, 2024 09:30 PM IST

The Koda festival will take place on March 12 and will be attended by lakhs of devotees from the various regions of Tamil Nadu and the southern parts of Kerala.

Thousands of devotees on Sunday witnessed the ‘Kodiyettu’ (flag hoisting ceremony) at the famed Mandaikadu Bhagavathy Amman temple near Nagercoil, marking the commencement of the 10-day 'Koda' festival in this coastal town in Kanniyakumari district.

Temple tantri Edakkode Sankaranarayana Iyer initiated the festival rituals in the morning, amid the chanting of "Amme Saranam, Devi Saranam". (File)(X/@tntourismofcl)
Temple tantri Edakkode Sankaranarayana Iyer initiated the festival rituals in the morning, amid the chanting of "Amme Saranam, Devi Saranam". (File)(X/@tntourismofcl)

Temple tantri Edakkode Sankaranarayana Iyer initiated the festival rituals in the morning amid the chanting of "Amme Saranam, Devi Saranam".

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Kerala minister V S Sivakumar, Member of Parliament Vijay Vasanth, MLA J G Prince, District Collector P N Sridhar and District police chief E Sundaravathanam were present on the occasion.

The legendary Koda festival will take place on March 12 which will be attended by lakhs of devotees from the various regions of Tamil Nadu and the southern parts of Kerala.

'Valiyapadukka', a major midnight ritual of the festival, will be performed on March 8 and the procession of 'Valiya Theevatti' on March 11, before the festival concludes with the 'Odukku Pooja' at midnight, will be held on March 12.

There has been a steady flow of pilgrims, mostly women, to the temple in the past one month, setting the tempo for the annual festival.

Special inter-state bus services are being operated between Thiruvananthapuram and Mandaikadu by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation.

The Tamil Nadu police has deployed more than 1,000 personnel and a contingent of Marine Police for security and crowd management. Several watchtowers have been installed around the temple, including the coastal stretches close to the shrine.

The Mandaikadu Devi temple is situated on the Arabian Sea coast near Colachel in Tamil Nadu, which was part of the erstwhile Travancore princely state.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!

Get latest Updates of All City News along with Delhi News, Bengaluru News, Mumbai News and Top Headlines from India
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On