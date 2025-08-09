Manipur: Naga group agrees to call off agitation after meeting with officials

IMPHAL: The Foothill Naga Coordination Committee (FNCC) has agreed to call off its blockade and agitation “temporarily” following a meeting between their representatives and the Manipur government officials in Imphal on Friday afternoon. The Foothill Naga Coordination Committee called an indefinite bandh in the Naga inhabited foothill areas in Manipur from July 18 midnight. (Representative photo)(HT_PRINT)

People familiar with the matter said the meeting discussed key issues raised by the committee and regarding the alleged unauthorised road construction, the state government clarified that it had neither approved nor sanctioned any such roads. It assured that necessary legal action would be taken after verification, and any illegal construction or naming would not be permitted.

On the issues of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement and designated camps, the government said that the interests and apprehensions of Nagas in the foothill areas would be seriously considered in consultation with the Government of India.

On the illegal poppy cultivation, both parties acknowledged that the state government has been taking stern actions against those involved in poppy cultivation under existing laws.

It may be mentioned that the FNCC, with the support of various other bodies in protest against what it described as encroachment into ancestral Naga territories continues in Manipur, called the indefinite bandh in the Naga inhabited foothill areas in the state from July 18 midnight.

The FNCC is protesting against the alleged construction of “the German and Tiger roads” without the prior knowledge and consent of the Naga people. The proposed German and Tiger roads connect Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts.

It strongly opposed the alleged illegal establishment and alleged relocation of Suspension of Operation (SoO) camps by Kuki militants within Naga areas, as well as the unchecked cultivation of poppy, which it argued endangered the social and environmental balance of indigenous lands.

It also directed urgent appeals to the Government of India, demanding the immediate dismantling of all illegal SoO camps and militant training centres on Naga ancestral lands. They have also called for an end to what they describe as encroachments and unauthorised renaming of roads or landmarks within their territories without proper indigenous consultation.