Manish Tewari asks officials to keep plan ready to avoid floods

Manish Tewari asks officials to keep plan ready to avoid floods

cities Updated: Jun 16, 2020 20:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari has directed the officials to keep a plan ready so that flood situation can be avoided this year.

Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, he said that some problems had arisen last year due to lack of flood boats during rescue operations.

He asked officials to strengthen embankments of the Sutlej river in the high flood zone and set up relief camps where medicines, food and relief materials can be provided expeditiously.

He said that in case of any problem regarding strengthening of dams in low flood areas, appropriate arrangements should be made in advance by meeting with sarpanches of villages in collaboration with villagers so that they know how to avoid flood damage.

He said that officials should coordinate with the NDRF in advance so that there is no problems in handling the situation.

He said that a suitable plan for channelising the river should be prepared. He said that special care should be taken for cleanliness of water flowing out of Sutlej so that their help could be sought for drainage of water if required.

Rupnagar DC Sonali Giri and SSP Swapan Sharma also attended the meeting.

