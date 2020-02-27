e-paper
Manoj Adsul arrested by Pune Police in Rs 75-lakh doctor's extortion case

Manoj Adsul arrested by Pune Police in Rs 75-lakh doctor’s extortion case

Feb 27, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Manoj Adsul, an accused in a case of extortion involving Dr Deepak Prabhakar Rasne, 69, an Ayurveda practitioner and his son Dr Sahil Rasne, 34, a gastroenterologist, was arrested from Navi Mumbai on Thursday by the Pune Police.

Based on Dr Deepak Rasne’s complaint, a case was regsitered against Adsul at the Vishrambaug police station. 

Adsul’s application for ad-interim protection from arrest was rejected by a local court on Monday.

He is now to be produced in court where police will seek his police custody. 

The police have gathered 10 statements of people who helped Dr Deepak Rasne collect the money, a sum of Rs 75 lakh, that he allegedly gave to Adsul.

The police say that of the Rs 75 lakh, Rs 54 lakh was paid by Dr Deepak Rasne to Adsul through cheque.

Adsul had told Dr Rasne that the money was needed to stop a female patient from registering a fake case of sexual harassment against his son, Dr Sahil Rasne.

“The police have found 121 transactions from Adsul’s bank account to accounts of various other people, including his family members, after receiving the money,” Leena Pathak, the prosecutor who opposed ad-interim protection to Adsul on behalf of the police, has claimed..

