Home / Cities / Manoj Tiwari plays cricket without mask, Sonepat stadium owner gets notice

Manoj Tiwari plays cricket without mask, Sonepat stadium owner gets notice

As per the information, Tiwari was present at the stadium on an invitation by the stadium owner

cities Updated: May 25, 2020 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Manoj Tiwari was pictured flouting lockdown norms and social distancing during his visit to the cricket stadium at Sonepat’s Sheikhpura village on Sunday.

As per the information, Tiwari was present at the stadium on an invitation by the stadium owner. In a video, the Delhi BJP chief can be seen playing cricket without wearing a mask and ignoring social distancing norms.

On Monday, Ganaur sub-divisional magistrate Swapnil Ravindra Patil issued a notice to Sanat Jain, owner of the Sheikhpura village stadium to appear before him within 24 hours and explain why social distancing and lockdown rules were violated during Tiwari’s visit.

A letter issued by the SDM states: “As per media reports, spectators were present at the cricket stadium. Was the stadium sanitised before playing the match and how an approval was given for the same needs to be explained by the owner in writing by appearing before the SDM.”

The BJP leader was also seen singing a song and interacting with people without wearing a mask. Tiwari had also tweeted pictures of him playing cricket in the stadium.

Tiwari has reportedly clarified that he visited the stadium on invitation of the stadium owner and played cricket without violating norms and regulations issued by the Union ministry of home affairs.

“The MHA allowed the opening of the stadiums without spectators. Following these guidelines, I went to Sonepat village on Sunday and played cricket there,” Tiwari said.

