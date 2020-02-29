e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Manpreet Singh Badal announces ₹100-cr startup fund

Manpreet Singh Badal announces ₹100-cr startup fund

Also announced the reimbursement of registration stamp duty to first 100 startups every year

cities Updated: Feb 29, 2020 22:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal
Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal (Keshav Singh/HT)
         

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Saturday announced a ₹100-crore startup fund in partnership with IKG Punjab Technical University.

Besides, he said, an incubator will be established at Kalkat Bhawan, Mohali, to promote agri startups for which an executive committee comprising government officials and experts in the startup sector would be set up.

Delivering the key-note address at the TiECON 2020 here, Manpreet also announced the reimbursement of registration stamp duty to first 100 startups every year. The cost incurred on the registration of documents of a company with the Registrar of Companies will be reimbursed by the state government. The approximate requirement of funds will be between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh per annum, which may be sourced from the corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds available with Punjab CSR authority, he added.

The startup fund will be a revolving fund with an initial amount of Rs 25 crore. Of this, 25% will be dedicated to promote startups by scheduled caste (SC) and women entrepreneurs.

Startup Punjab, in partnership with Startup India and the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer, IIT Delhi, is organising capacity building workshops for women entrepreneurs across Punjab in March and April. There will be four workshops of two days each that will focus on providing mentoring to early-stage women-led startups and aspiring entrepreneurs.

top news
‘Historic opportunity for peace’: White House on US-Afghanistan deal
‘Historic opportunity for peace’: White House on US-Afghanistan deal
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
India backs US-Taliban peace deal aimed at ‘ending violence in Afghanistan’
India backs US-Taliban peace deal aimed at ‘ending violence in Afghanistan’
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Kerala man tests negative for coronavirus, dies of pneumonia the next day
Kerala man tests negative for coronavirus, dies of pneumonia the next day
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
Vaughan tears into Kohli & Co after meek show in Christchurch
Vaughan tears into Kohli & Co after meek show in Christchurch
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities