Maratha leaders oppose Maharashtra govt’s decision to extend EWS quota for community

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 00:39 IST

A day after the state cabinet decided to extend the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota benefits to the Marathas, community leaders have criticised the government. They have expressed concerns over the adverse effect of the move on the ongoing legal battle and have said that the decision is taken out of helplessness.

The state had on Wednesday approved the proposal to extend the 10% EWS quota to Marathas, after the Supreme Court (SC) stayed the implementation of the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act under which the community was granted 12% and 13% in education and jobs, respectively. A constitution bench will hear the reservation petitions from January 25 in the case.

Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarian and Maratha leader Sambhaji Chhatrapati has criticised the state and warned that it will have to take responsibility if the decision affects the legal battle. “The decision may affect the prospect of the SEBC quota in the legal battle. In such a case, the responsibility will entirely lie with the government. The decision was taken out of helplessness. It seems that the government is convinced that the reservation is not going to stand the legal scrutiny,” he said.

Public works department minister and head of the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation Ashok Chavan said the decision to extend EWS quota was taken as per the Bombay high court (HC) orders after a few community members had moved HC to avail EWS quota.

“A section of community leaders are playing politics over the reservation, by criticising any decision taken by the government. The state cabinet’s September decision to extend EWS quota to the Marathas had to be put on hold after the community leaders had opposed it. The state is determined to protect the SEBC reservation and has prepared to fight the legal battle in the Apex Court,” he said.

Community members, however, have expressed their reservations over the decision. “The decision could go against our contention of urgency in hearing the matter in the top court. We have been opposing the move since the beginning. Secondly, the SEBC reservation has just been stayed and not cancelled by the court. This means the community cannot avail second reservation when the one meant for them is still in force. Most importantly, the actual percentage of Marathas benefitting from EWS quota will be too less as we will be competing with people in open category,” said Virendra Pawar, one of the organisers of Maratha Kranti Morcha.