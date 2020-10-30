Maratkar murder probe: Six Pune police staff suspended

pune

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 16:58 IST

PUNE: Six staff members of the Pune police have been suspended on Thursday as a result of an investigation into the murder of Shiv Sena youth wing leader Deepak Maratkar. The development was confirmed by Amitabh Gupta, commissioner of police.

The six staff members are suspected to have played a role in facilitating a meeting between a jail inmate and people accused in the Maratkar case, while the inmate was undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital.

The jail inmate in question is identified as Bapu Nayar. The police have arrested 10 people in the Maratkar murder so far and invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against them.

Maratkar was repeated stabbed unto death in Budhwar peth in the wee hours of October 2.