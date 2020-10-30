e-paper
Home / Pune News / Maratkar murder probe: Six Pune police staff suspended

Maratkar murder probe: Six Pune police staff suspended

Deepak Maratkar was stabbed unto death in Budhwar peth on October 2.

pune Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 16:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Six Pune police staff members are suspected to have played a role in facilitating a meeting between a jail inmate and people accused in the Maratkar case.
Six Pune police staff members are suspected to have played a role in facilitating a meeting between a jail inmate and people accused in the Maratkar case.(REUTERS (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))
         

PUNE: Six staff members of the Pune police have been suspended on Thursday as a result of an investigation into the murder of Shiv Sena youth wing leader Deepak Maratkar. The development was confirmed by Amitabh Gupta, commissioner of police.

The six staff members are suspected to have played a role in facilitating a meeting between a jail inmate and people accused in the Maratkar case, while the inmate was undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital.

The jail inmate in question is identified as Bapu Nayar. The police have arrested 10 people in the Maratkar murder so far and invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against them.

Maratkar was repeated stabbed unto death in Budhwar peth in the wee hours of October 2.

