Markets to open in Srinagar today as district admn eases curbs

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:30 IST

Over two-and-a-half months after the Covid-19 lockdown was implemented here, markets, including non-essential business establishments, will open in the summer capital on Saturday. However, only 50 percent shops will be allowed to run on alternate days.

Despite the district being a red zone, Srinagar’s district disaster management authority (DDMA) gave traders a go-ahead, as per suggestions from health experts, after deliberations with various business organisations in the valley.

“The trade organisations will ensure that all standard operating procedures are observed for permissible 50% opening of shops in line with the state executive committee (SEC) notification,” read the order signed by Srinagar deputy commissioner Shahid Choudhary, who is the chairman of DDMA, on Friday.

Of Kashmir’s 10 districts, the SEC chaired by chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Sunday had classified eight, including Srinagar, as red zones, while Ganderbal and Bandipora were put in orange category. The SEC allowed the opening of business complexes in red districts with 50% shops on alternate days. It also allowed home delivery of food by restaurants and opening of salons and barber shops.

As per the new DDMA order, essential products and services like bookshops, chemists, grocery, fruit/vegetable shops, milk, meat, repair workshops, hotels (home delivery) and bakery, will be allowed full-time on weekdays.

Non-essential shops selling readymade garments/cloth, cosmetics, footwear, electronics, jewellery, tailors, designers and boutiques will operate from 11am to 5.30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

On Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, handicrafts, handloom, hardware building material, furniture, furnishing, automobiles, service stations and salons will open.

The order states that concerned market associations shall be responsible for observance of SOPs in market areas.

“Wearing masks and physical distancing shall be mandatory. Equidistant circle in paint indicating mandatory distance (1m) shall be marked outside every shop/establishment,” Choudhary ordered.

Availability of hand sanitisers and soaps is compulsory at shops and staff attendance has to be 50 percent. “The local market committees shall ensure that in no case the prescribed limit is violated,” the order said.

For public transport, DDMA has allowed three-wheelers with two passengers. “Further guidelines will be notified separately after ongoing capacity building for public transport staff,” it said.

Night restrictions between 8pm to 5am will continue and in notified containment zones only essential services shall be available.

Traders welcomed the decision of the administration after their meeting with the authorities on Thursday.

“The decision has given a new lease of life to traders. The markets will open after a long time and we welcome it whole-heartedly,” said Kashmir Economic Alliance chairman Mohammad Yaseen Khan.

He said there are over 370 bazaar committees in Srinagar who will ensure the implementation of SOPs at their own level. “We will convey to them to ensure the implementation of SOPs. The traders are wise enough as they understand it is not only about the life of the people but their own lives as well. Nobody will take things lightly and all precautions will be taken,” he said.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir has crossed 4,500 with 497 of them in Srinagar.