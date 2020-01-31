e-paper
Married couple killed over enmity, 5 booked

Married couple killed over enmity, 5 booked

cities Updated: Jan 31, 2020 22:30 IST
Hindustan Times, Muktsar
A married couple was allegedly killed over land dispute at Lundewala village in Gidderbaha sub-division in Muktsar on Friday. The victims have been identified as Jaswinder Singh, who was in his early forties and his wife Sukhpal Kaur, who was in late thirties. As per the information, accused Rajveer Singh, cousin of Jaswinder, and his sons opened fire at Jaswinder and his wife Sukhpal. The couple died on the spot.

Police have booked five persons in connection with the murder.

Kin of the deceased said Jaswinder was locked in a land dispute with Rajveer. It was later resolved, they claimed. “The family of the deceased should get justice,” they demanded.

Gidderbaha deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurtej Singh said, “The murder is over old enmity. The victim had recently filed a legal case over land against the accused. While Jaswinder received one bullet in his head, the accused pumped four bullets into Sukhpal. Acting on the complaint of kin of the deceased, a case has been registered against Rajveer, his three sons and wife.”

