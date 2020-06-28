e-paper
Home / Cities / Masked intruders rob elderly man of jewellery, licensed revolver in Raikot

Masked intruders rob elderly man of jewellery, licensed revolver in Raikot

Approached the 80-year-old’s house to ask for his phone number; also take away his SUV’s keys after threatening him at gunpoint.

cities Updated: Jun 28, 2020 01:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The victim said the robbers took away 30gm gold jewellery, his licensed revolver, a mobile phone and keys of his SUV.
The victim said the robbers took away 30gm gold jewellery, his licensed revolver, a mobile phone and keys of his SUV.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Two masked men robbed an 80-year-old man and his wife of gold jewellery and his licensed revolver at gunpoint in Barundi village of Raikot on Friday.

The accused also took away the keys of the victim’s Toyota Fortuner SUV.

Narinder Singh, of Barundi village, told the police that he was present at home when two masked men came to his home for some enquiry. The accused asked him for his phone number. When he went inside the house to get a pen and paper, the duo followed him.

They flashed a gun and threatened to kill him. The victim said the robbers took away 30gm gold jewellery, his licensed revolver, a mobile phone and keys of his SUV.

ASI Jagroop Singh from Sadar police station, Raikot, who is investigating the case, said they had registered a case under Sections 382, 455, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. The police are working to nab the accused.

