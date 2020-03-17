Masked men rob ₹28 lakh from factory office

cities

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 22:45 IST

Unidentified persons robbed ₹ 28 lakh from the office of a steel manufacturing unit in Mandi Gobindgarh on Tuesday.

The police have started investigation and rounded up two suspects, but no arrests have been made so far.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jaswinder Singh Tiwana said factory owner Ashok Kumar stated in his police complaint that he had brought the money from his house on Tuesday morning and kept in an almirah in his office.

The DSP said that after stacking the money, Kumar went to another office in the same premises.

“However, when he returned, he found the office broken into and all his money missing from the almirah,” the cop said.

Tiwana said The CCTV camera footage of the crime scene shows a masked suspect stealing the bag containing ₹ 28 lakh.

Prime facie, it appears that the accused knew about the factory owner’s activities and that he had stacked such a huge amount in his office, police said.