e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Masked men rob ₹28 lakh from factory office

Masked men rob ₹28 lakh from factory office

The police have started investigation and rounded up two suspects, but no arrests have been made so far.

cities Updated: Mar 17, 2020 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
         

Unidentified persons robbed ₹ 28 lakh from the office of a steel manufacturing unit in Mandi Gobindgarh on Tuesday.

The police have started investigation and rounded up two suspects, but no arrests have been made so far.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jaswinder Singh Tiwana said factory owner Ashok Kumar stated in his police complaint that he had brought the money from his house on Tuesday morning and kept in an almirah in his office.

The DSP said that after stacking the money, Kumar went to another office in the same premises.

“However, when he returned, he found the office broken into and all his money missing from the almirah,” the cop said.

Tiwana said The CCTV camera footage of the crime scene shows a masked suspect stealing the bag containing ₹ 28 lakh.

Prime facie, it appears that the accused knew about the factory owner’s activities and that he had stacked such a huge amount in his office, police said.

tags
top news
Why India’s social isolation approach on Covid-19 scores over UK’s ‘herd immunity’
Why India’s social isolation approach on Covid-19 scores over UK’s ‘herd immunity’
Coronavirus LIVE: Kolkata reports first positive case
Coronavirus LIVE: Kolkata reports first positive case
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
Private labs to be allowed to test for Covid-19 but it won’t be a free for all
Private labs to be allowed to test for Covid-19 but it won’t be a free for all
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
Why Ranjan Gogoi’s RS nomination is wrong, writes Abhishek Singhvi
Why Ranjan Gogoi’s RS nomination is wrong, writes Abhishek Singhvi
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities