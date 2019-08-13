Massive tripping left city powerless for two hours

cities

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 20:19 IST

Gurugram At least 80% of the feeders in the city got tripped within minutes of rain starting around 4pm on Tuesday, causing power outages in several parts of the city for at least two hours.

Feeders are conducting electricity wires between the powerhouse and transformers, through which electricity is supplied to consumers, an official of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) said.

The official said that the heavy downpour acted as a conductor between the insulators (which prevent current passing from feeders) and the earth, causing tripping at a scale not seen over the last five years at least.

The official said there are around 625 feeders, of which more than 450 got tripped when the rain started. Most of the feeders were restored in two hours, the officials said.

Power supply to Palam Vihar, Sushant Lok, Sector 14 and New Palam Vihar, among other areas, was majorly affected. “Power trips automatically in such cases (when power is conducted by rainwater from the insulator to the earth) so that no untoward incident takes place. By 6.30pm, we restored almost 400 feeders. By 7pm, we restored all feeders that tripped due to the rain,” said Sanjiv Chopra, chief engineer DHBVN.

Residents of Palam Vihar, New Palam Vihar, Sushant Lok-1 and other affected areas said that the supply was restored only after four hours.

Ishu Aggarwal, a resident of Palam Vihar, said, “Power supply went off around 4.45pm, just few minutes before the rain started and it returned around 7.50pm. We tried calling the lineman and other DHBVN officials, but they did not pick their phones.”

In Sushant Lok-1, residents said there was no supply from 11am to 2.30pm on Tuesday, and then again in the evening, from just before the rain to around 7pm.

“We have been already facing massive power cuts over the last two weeks. We are likely to give a representation to the DHBVN in this regard,” said Vishnu Khanna, a resident of Sushant Lok-1.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 20:19 IST