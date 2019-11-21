May(hem) 1973: Army was called in to control ‘fiery protest’

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019

LUCKNOW: Lucknow University saw several protests on the campus since its inception in 1921. But the most violent one was witnessed in May 1973 when students joined the ‘uprising’ of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). This led to vandalism, which was stopped only after the intervention of the army, stated the varsity’s records.

The agitation began in Meerut when PAC personnel took to protest against the government, demanding better pay and service conditions. The stir spread to other parts of the state.

A group of protesting PAC personnel reached Lucknow and entered the boy’s hostel of the university. They managed to garner support of some students, which resulted in widespread vandalism on the University campus. The protestors raised ‘PAC-chhatra ekta zindabad’ (hail PAC-students unity) slogans.

The violent protesters ran roughshod, broke doors and windows of various departments. They collected petrol and diesel from vehicles parked on the campus and used it to torch buildings. The protesters also stopped fire tenders from reaching the affected areas.

The next day, newspaper headlines read: ‘The Campus in Flames, Army called in’. The articles mentioned 10 ft tall flames ‘licking’ several sections of the university campus. The psychology block housing the examination camp office along with the offices of cashier, proctor, registrar and central accounts suffered severe damage. The faculty of Arts, Tagore Library and office of vice-chancellor also suffered damage, stated the reports.

The then V-C Gopal Tripathi was said to have burst into tears after seeing the damage done to the university. The total damage was estimated to be over ₹5 lakh at that time, as per varsity records.

The protest was eventually controlled when Army units reached the university. Over 100 firemen and eight fire tenders took over six hours to douse the fire on the campus.

In the executive council meeting held days after the incident, a proposal for the resignation of the V-C was moved by some members in wake of the incident. However, it was overlooked, as per the varsity’s records.

