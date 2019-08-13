Maya blames Cong, SP for Sonbhadra killings

cities

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 21:29 IST

Lucknow Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Tuesday attacked the Congress and the Samajwadi Party over “grabbing of land belonging to tribals in Sonbhadra district”.

In a string of tweets, Mayawati said, according to the victims in the Sonbhadra massacre case, land mafiosi associated with the Congress and the Samajwadi Party had grabbed their land. “The land grabbers killed several tribals when they opposed their act,” she added.

The BSP chief tweeted immediately after Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Umbha village in Sonbhadra district to meet the family members of 10 Gond tribals, who were gunned down last month over a land dispute.

Mayawati said instead of shedding crocodile tear over the killing of tribals, the Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders should come forward to help the victims and get the land restored.

The BSP chief said the BJP government should take strict measures to get the land of the tribals restored.

Earlier, the BSP had sent a fact-finding team to Sonbhadra, which submitted its report to Mayawati.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 21:29 IST